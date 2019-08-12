Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The constitution guarantees press freedom

There are several private radio stations and a national radio service which is partly government-funded. Newspapers are privately-owned.

The constitution guarantees press freedom and this is usually respected by the government, says Freedom House.

There were 77,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com).

A 2016 Cybercrime Act broadened defamation laws to include online publications. Journalists warned that it could be used to restrict independent reporting, Freedom House said.

The press

The Herald - daily

The News - weekly

Searchlight - weekly

The Vincentian - weekly, owned by Vincentian Publishing Company

Television

SVG Television - operated by St Vincent and the Grenadines Broadcasting Corporation

Radio