St Vincent and the Grenadines profile - Media
There are several private radio stations and a national radio service which is partly government-funded. Newspapers are privately-owned.
The constitution guarantees press freedom and this is usually respected by the government, says Freedom House.
There were 77,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com).
A 2016 Cybercrime Act broadened defamation laws to include online publications. Journalists warned that it could be used to restrict independent reporting, Freedom House said.
The press
- The Herald - daily
- The News - weekly
- Searchlight - weekly
- The Vincentian - weekly, owned by Vincentian Publishing Company
Television
- SVG Television - operated by St Vincent and the Grenadines Broadcasting Corporation