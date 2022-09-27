Grenada profile - Media

Grenada has a free media and this is guaranteed in law. The country has no daily newspapers; its privately-owned weeklies freely criticise the government.

The Grenada Broadcasting Network, jointly owned by the Caribbean Communications Network and the government, runs the main radio and television stations.

There were 69,000 internet users by March 2019, about 63% of the population (InternetWorldStats).

The press

  • The Grenada Guardian - weekly, mouthpiece of Grenada United Labour Party
  • The Grenada Informer The Grenada Informer - weekly
  • The Grenada Times - weekly
  • Grenada Today - weekly
  • The Grenadian Voice - weekly
  • The New Today - weekly
  • GBN TV GBN TV - operated by Grenada Broadcasting Network
  • MTV - private station