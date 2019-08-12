Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some stations had to resort to tents when their studios were destroyed by the 2010 quake

Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The sector is crowded, with hundreds of stations. Most of them are local, privately-owned and broadcast in Creole.

Audiences for the dozens of TV stations are limited by the lack of reliable power. Most TV stations have limited capacity to produce their own programmes.

Newspaper circulations are small and are impeded by affordability and low literacy. However, newspaper websites are popular among Haitians abroad.

The media reflect a range of views, but the work of journalists is hampered by threats, violence and government interference, says Freedom House.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says the output of privately-owned media is strongly influenced by their owners. RSF says journalists "suffer a cruel lack of financial resources".

There were around 2 million internet users by December 2018, around 19% of the population (InternetWorldStats.com). There is an equivalent number of social media users. Facebook is the leading platform (We Are Social, 2019).

The press

Le Nouvelliste - private daily

Haiti Progres - weekly

Television

Radio

News agency/internet