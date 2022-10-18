Guyana profile - Media
The constitution guarantees freedom of speech, although officials are apt to use defamation laws to silence opposition journalists, says Reporters Without Borders.
Broadcasting legislation adopted in 2017 was criticised by some local media owners and press freedom groups. The bill requires private broadcasters to carry up to one hour of government-chosen public service output daily.
The government operates radio stations and a TV network.
There were 576,000 internet users by July 2022, 50.5% of the population. (worldinternetstats.com)