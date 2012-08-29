Costa Rica media guide
Costa Rica has a lively media scene, with major national newspapers, private and public TV stations and an abundance of radio stations.
The country has "the best record of respecting human rights and free expression in Latin America", says Reporters Without Borders. Costa Rica is in the top 10 nations in the group's World Press Freedom Index.
Media ownership is highly-concentrated.
There were 4.2 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 86% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Access is unrestricted.
Press
- Diario Extra - daily
- La Nacion - daily
- La Republica - daily
- El Financiero - weekly
- The Tico Times - English-language weekly
- The Costa Rica Star - English-language news site
Television
Radio
- Reloj - popular national radio
- Radio Columbia - news and talk
- Radio Monumental - news and talk
- Radio Nacional - public