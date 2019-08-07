Dominica profile - Media
Dominica has no daily newspapers; its press consists of weeklies.
There is no national terrestrial TV station, but cable TV covers part of the island.
The radio scene includes public and private stations.
Freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed and the media are "generally free in practice", says Freedom House.
There were 52,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com).
The press/internet
- The Chronicle - weekly
- The Times - weekly
- The Sun - weekly
- The Tropical Star - weekly
- Dominica News Online - news website
- Dominica Vibes - news website
Television
- Marpin - cable TV provider
Radio
- DBS Radio - operated by state broadcaster Dominica Broadcasting Corporation
- Q95 FM - commercial
- Kairi FM - commercial, operated by Island Communication Corporation
- Voice of Life Radio-ZGBC - Christian