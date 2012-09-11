Ecuador profile: Media
- Published
Freedoms in Ecuador for media outlets and civil society expanded under President Lenín Moreno, who left office in 2021, says the US-based NGO Freedom House.
However, continuing challenges include official corruption, violations of legal processes, as well as violence in prisons and during protests.
Cchallenges to press freedom remain. In October 2021, President Lasso sent a letter to El Universo, one of the country's most prestigious newspapers, complaining that its coverage of the Pandora Papers was unfair. The letter was widely condemned by local media outlets as an attempt to influence the paper's editorial independence.
Most media are privately-run and ownership is highly concentrated. Radio is an important medium; there are hundreds of stations, some broadcasting in indigenous languages. Soap operas and US series are staple fare on TV.
There were 15.7 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 87% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- El Comercio - daily
- El Tiempo - daily
- La Hora - evening daily, regional editions
- El Telegrafo - daily
- El Universo - Guayaquil-based daily
- Expreso - Guayaquil-based daily
Television
- TC Television - private
- Ecuavisa - private
- RTS - private
- Gamavision - private
- Teleamazonas - private
- Telerama - private
- Ecuador TV - public
Radio
- Radio Vision - private, Quito and Guayaquil
- Radio Quito - private
- Cadena Radial Ecuatoriana (CRE) - private, Guayaquil-based network
- Radio Centro - private
- Radio Sucre - private, national news network
- Publica FM - public