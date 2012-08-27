Colombia media guide
- Published
Colombian journalists have for decades faced intimidation from rebel groups, drug traffickers and paramilitaries.
Coverage of such subjects as the environment, armed conflict, corruption or collusion between politicians and illegal armed groups elicits systematic harassment, intimidation and violence, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Despite this, the media are generally free to express a range of opinions and cover sensitive issues.
There have been an increasing number of attacks against journalists during protests, and trust in the media continues to decline.
Media ownership is concentrated among a handful of private groups. TV is the main news source. The print media are privately-owned; El Tiempo is the most widely-read newspaper.
There were 43 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 83% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press/online
- El Tiempo - Liberal Party daily
- El Nuevo Siglo - Conservative Party daily
- El Colombiano - Medellin-based daily
- Vanguardia Liberal - daily
- El Espectador - daily
- La Republica - business daily
- Semana - weekly
- Colombia Reports - English-language online news
Television
- Senal Colombia - state-run
- Telecaribe - private
- RCN TV - operated by Radio Cadena Nacional
- Caracol TV - private commercial network
Radio
There are hundreds of stations in Colombia. Among the main networks are:
- Radio Nacional de Colombia - state-run
- Cadena Super - including Radio Super and Super Stereo FM
- Caracol - runs several networks, including flagship station Caracol Colombia
- Radio Cadena Nacional (RCN Radio) - mediumwave (AM) network with many affiliates