Bolivia media guide
- Published
Many media outlets are in private hands and ownership is highly concentrated.
The government controls numerous newspapers and has stepped up monitoring of critical media, especially on social networks, says the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
The political turbulence and instability as a result of the forced exile of former President Evo Morales in 2019, saw an increase in attacks on journalists. The 2020 election of Luis Arce brought this to an end.
Officials use legal, political and economic means to pressure independent media, says Freedom House. It says self-censorship is commonplace, with many journalists fearing that they could lose their jobs over reporting critical of the authorities.
Media deemed to "play party politics" or "insult" the government face being denied funding from state advertising, says Reporters Without Borders. Arbitrary arrests and impunity for violence against journalists are other problems.
Newspaper readership is limited by low literacy. Radio is important, especially in rural areas. There are hundreds of stations. The government operates a TV station and community radios.
There were 8.9 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 74% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- La Razon - La Paz daily
- Los Tiempos - Cochabamba daily
- El Diario - La Paz daily
- El Deber - Santa Cruz daily
- El Mundo - Santa Cruz daily
- Correo del Sur - Sucre daily
Television
- Unitel (Canal 9) - private, Santa Cruz
- ATB (Canal 9) - private, La Paz
- Red Uno (Canal 11) - private, La Paz
- Bolivia TV (Canal 7) - government-run, commercial
- TV Universitaria (Canal 13) - university station, La Paz
Radio
- Radio Fides - Catholic, news and talk
- Radio Panamericana - national, news and talk network
- Red Patria Nueva - state-run, community network
News agencies
- Agencia Boliviana de Informacion (ABI) - government-run
- Agencia de Noticias Fides (ANF) - owned by Catholic Church