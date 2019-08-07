Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The media operate in a relatively free environment

The media are free of censorship and state control, says Freedom House.

All newspapers are privately-owned, and there is a mix of private and public radio stations.

Although the sole TV station is run by the government-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, it presents a wide range of political views. The CBC also operates MCTV, a multi-channel and pay-TV service.

BBC World Service radio broadcasts on 92.1 FM in Bridgetown.

There were nearly 235,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Access is unrestricted.

The press

Television

Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) - government-owned, operates CBC TV

Radio