Bahamas profile - Media

  • 7 August 2019
Image caption The islands are served by several private radio stations

The government operates radio networks and the islands' only TV station. There is a handful of private radio stations. Multichannel cable TV is widely available.

Press freedom is guaranteed by the constitution and is generally respected, says Freedom House. Privately-owned radio stations and newspapers carry a range of views.

There were more than 342,000 internet users by December 2018 (InternetWorldStats.com). Access is unrestricted.

The press

Television

  • ZNS TV - operated by government-owned, commercially-run Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (BCB)

Radio

