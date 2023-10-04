Jersey motor neurone disease nursing support extended
Nursing support for patients with motor neurone disease (MND) in Jersey is to continue until the end of the year.
The role has been paid for by the MND Association since March 2023, but funding difficulties led to concerns the service would end in October.
Health and Community Services said it had secured funding until the end of the year from existing budgets.
The government added that funding for the MND Outreach Services role could be made permanent from next year.
Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services Malcolm Ferey said: "We are delighted to have secured funding to support this incredible service.
"We realise how vital this support for islanders with motor neurone disease is, and we are happy that we can continue this great work with the support of the MND Association."
The MND Association said it was "delighted" the service would continue.
"The number of people in Jersey with this devastating and incurable disease has nearly tripled in recent years and, since its creation three years ago, the role has transformed the care for these individuals," a spokesperson said.
"The service allows for instant help and support, and for people to feel safe in their homes, without the need for medical appointments and hospital treatment."
