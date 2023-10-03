Assisted dying law process in Jersey delayed
The process of legalisation of assisted dying in Jersey has again been delayed.
A debate by the States Assembly planned for February 2024 has been put back to the third quarter of that year.
The government said the new timeline "reflected the time and consideration required to consider the issue".
In November 2021, Jersey's States Assembly became the first parliament in the British Isles to decide "in principle" that assisted dying should be allowed.
Delays to the process were announced in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Health and Social Services Minister Karen Wilson said the revised timeframe followed one published with a consultation feedback report earlier in 2023.
"While these steps remain unchanged, through discussion with ministers and the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel, timings of these steps have been revised," she said.
The new timeline aimed to avoid lodging proposals to coincide with the Government Plan or the Christmas period.
It also aimed to acknowledge feedback from the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel requesting that States members are given sufficient time to scrutinise and understand the proposals, she said.
Ms Wilson added: "This is a sensitive subject for which we are committed to ensuring the community and States members are provided with all the information needed for consideration."
Should the States Assembly approve the policy proposals, work will start on the preparation of a draft assisted dying law, which is expected to take 12 to 18 months.
If the draft law is then approved, an 18-month implementation period will begin before the law comes into effect.
