Running couple get engaged during Jersey Marathon
- Published
A couple got engaged whilst taking part in the Jersey Marathon.
John Harris proposed to his partner Sophia Girichidis at Corbière Lighthouse in St Brelade, which he said he had been planning since last year.
About 2,500 runners took part in the marathon to run either in the relay, or the full 26.2 miles (42.195km).
A new record for the men's distance was also set by Nelson Kyoko, crossing the line in two hours, 16 minutes and two seconds.
"I managed to not only get down on one knee and ask the question, but also back up again," Mr Harris said.
"There wasn't many people around and it was just lovely little moment to ourselves, so it was really perfect," he added.
The couple said they finished the race together, and were welcomed by a warm reception of family and friends.
They added they did not plan to get married during next year's marathon.
Guernsey's Steve Dawes was the first Channel islander to finish in fifth place, and Antrionette Kyriakou from Jersey won the women's race.
Ms Kyriakou said she "found it tough".
"I wasn't expecting the wind and in some parts it was actually quite windy, so I found it really hard and the last bit was tough going."
