France-Jersey day trip scheme extended to September 2024
A scheme allowing French day trippers into Jersey without a passport has been extended until the end of September 2024, French and Jersey leaders say.
The scheme, allowing French people to use national identity cards for such trips, was meant to expire last week.
The Departement de la Manche said the deal was extended at a meeting, with Jersey minister Helen Miles saying the scheme had attracted more day-trippers.
The UK's Home Office has been approached for a comment.
The extension has been announced despite the UK planning a new system for British passports, which will require any traveller to have an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) attached to visit.
Jersey officials said the scheme only applied to French nationals and safeguards were in place to ensure "all passengers arriving in Jersey are subject to robust immigration controls".
Home Affairs Minister Helen Miles said: "We have seen a significant increase in day trips from France to Jersey since the launch of the scheme in April 2023.
"Our aim is not only to boost our local economy and ferry operators but also to foster our cultural and historical connections with France."
Figures from the Departement de La Manche show that the ferry company Manche Iles Express took 54,000 passengers during its 2023 season - compared to 40,000 in 2022 - before the scheme was in place.
