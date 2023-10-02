Praise for Jersey woman raising awareness about cancer in young people
Published
A Jersey woman has been praised by a charity for raising awareness about cancer diagnoses for young people.
Antonia Rubio was 24 years old when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having become unwell in 2020.
She said it took "several visits" to the GP before the lump on her throat was taken for testing in February, which came back positive for cancer.
Two cancer charities have said Ms Rubio's experience was "not uncommon" for young people.
'Found a lump'
Ms Rubio said: "I became unwell in 2020 and I became so ill that I had to move back to Jersey to be looked after by my family and I found a lump in my throat.
"So I went to the doctor and was told that I was young and healthy and it was probably nothing, but in February I told them I couldn't deal with it any more and I needed the lump to be removed - they agreed and it came back positive for cancer."
Ms Rubio said posting about her cancer journey on social media had helped other people.
"I've had people message me on TikTok saying they've seen my videos and then they've gone and seen a doctor about a lump," she said.
"Some have said the results came back negatives but others did find out they have cancer."
Ashley Ball-Gamble, chief executive of the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group, said by age 20, a person's risk of cancer is about one in 320.
"The mischaracterisation that cancer in young people is rare is unhelpful, as it can mean cancer isn't considered when symptoms indicate otherwise," he said.
"Inspiring young people, like Antonia bravely sharing her story, are pivotal in educating professionals to the fact that patients' concerns should always be listened to as the consequences are far worse if symptoms do turn out to be cancer."
Lauren Marks, policy and public affairs manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said young people should be listened to more seriously.
"We know it can often take multiple trips to the doctor before children and young people are diagnosed with cancer, and for many this can even be three to five times or more," she said.
"This shouldn't be the case, because the sooner you're diagnosed, the sooner you can get the treatment you need and earlier and faster diagnosis can result in better outcomes."
Ms Rubio said she hoped her experience could encourage other young islanders not to be afraid for a second medical opinion if they are concerned.
