Jersey breast cancer patients' casts on display
An exhibition raising awareness of breast cancer is opening on Saturday, with casts taken from 15 patients going on display in Jersey.
The women had casts of their breasts made, which are being unveiled at Marks and Spencer.
ABC Breast Cancer Support hopes it will help people identify signs that can help catch the disease early.
Artist Nicole Le Cornu collaborated with islanders living with breast cancer to create the casts.
She said: "This has been an incredible privilege.
"Over the course of this project, I've come to know and form a deep connection with each of these remarkable ladies.
"Their resilience, courage, and spirit have been a constant source of inspiration.
"It struck me that there was a palpable need for greater awareness surrounding breast cancer and the urgency of early detection."
ABC Jersey chair Fiona Robson said: "Each of these women have faced their diagnosis at different moments, undergone varied treatments, and battled diverse stages of this disease.
"Their collective message is that early detection is paramount. The simple act of Touch, Look, Check can be the pivotal factor in one's fight against breast cancer."
The women will be given their casts when the exhibition at the King's Street store finishes on 30 October.
