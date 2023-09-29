Jersey Reds loss will have 'big impact' on hospitality
The impact of the Jersey Reds collapsing will be "a big loss" for the tourism industry, companies have said.
The Championship title-holders ceased trading on Wednesday after investors pulled out of a funding deal.
Islanders and supporters have said they are "absolutely devastated" by the loss of the professional side.
Bar manager Craig Roberts said the loss of rugby tourism would "put a hole in his bar" - both financially and atmospherically.
Mr Roberts, who works at The Office Pub in St Helier, said of the players: "They'd kind of become a staple of the bar really, especially on karaoke night, they always get up and have a go - they're just part of the furniture.
"They bring the atmosphere of the place right up whenever they come in... a great crowd to have in to be honest.
"Hopefully we do hope to see them again and hopefully things do pick up, but it will be a big loss."
Marcus Calvani, co-CEO of the Jersey Hospitality Association, said visiting fans brought a lot of money to the island's economy.
He said: "They don't just stay in the hotel, they don't just go to the event, they then go out for a meal, they go out for a drink, they jump in a taxi, so that has a big impact."
In a States meeting in 2019, the government said the Reds provided more than a £2m boost to the economy each year.
Mr Calvani said the government, corporate and private investors should come together to save the team.
He said: "There is a lot of corporate money and there's a lot of private money and we need to put our hands in our pockets and figure out how we can collectively bring it together... we certainly as an association hope that [the Reds] will find some financing and grow themselves back and strong again."
Jersey Reds would be allowed to begin the Championship season if they can find suitable funding, the Rugby Football Union said.
'A real loss'
Adam Budworth, the president of the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said the kind of exposure the island received from the recent live coverage of the match against Bath would have cost a "significant portion" of Visit Jersey's budget in marketing spend.
He said: "The value to Jersey in these terms, is added to the economic impacts this will have to related industries in travel, tourism, hospitality and retail from visiting teams and supporters.
"Overall, this a real loss to the island, and having a professional sporting team representing the island as true ambassadors will be a very sad loss."
Visit Jersey said the Reds have "played an important role in attracting sports tourism to the island, have helped to raise Jersey's profile internationally and offered a valuable experience that was enjoyed by visitors and islanders alike".
Rob Veron, CEO of the airline Blue Islands, said they were "truly saddened" to hear the news.
"We enjoyed flying the many visiting teams and their supporters to Jersey," he said.
"Jersey Reds not only play a significant role in our local community, but have been an important driver for the inbound visitor economy; the closure will impact many sectors.
"Blue Islands has offered players support with flights to the UK in the event they are unable to meet costs to travel home."
