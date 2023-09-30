Teachers graduate from training courses
- Published
A total of 66 new and existing teachers have graduated from training course in Jersey this week.
The group includes teachers who have completed their initial teacher training and those who have completed additional qualifications in leadership and in providing bespoke support to students.
The graduates include 18 newly qualified teachers.
All of these teachers have now taken up posts in Jersey schools.
The remaining 48 are teachers and head teachers already working in the island's schools and who have completed additional Masters-level qualifications.
Five completed the Reading Recovery programme which enables teachers to provide specialist reading support for students with the lowest attainment.
They will join the nine Reading Recovery teachers already working in schools.
Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "A huge congratulations to everyone who has graduated: each of you have reached this milestone after a lot of hard work and - in almost all cases - juggling study alongside full-time work.
"If we want a high-quality education system, we must not only attract teachers into the profession, we must make sure that they have opportunities to develop and grow throughout their career.
"To do this, we are committed to funding staff to complete nationally-recognised, high-quality training here on-island."
