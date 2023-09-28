Plans for wooden footbridge to view rare Jersey trees
A new footbridge could be built in Jersey allowing access to a unique plantation of trees.
Jersey Trees for Life planted the Alder Collection near the bottom of the Railway Walk in 1990, in response to an outbreak of Dutch Elm Disease.
The charity wants to make it easier to see them - and has asked permission to build a wooden bridge and walkway from the Walk.
It would also carry out maintenance to the stream, attracting more wildlife.
Alex Morel from Jersey Trees for Life said the alder trees were all special.
"We've got 44 trees here representing twelve different species of alders - there's nowhere else you're going to see this," she said.
"In fact, there's only two other places in the whole of Great Britain that have this many alders in one place."
Ms Morel added: "Alder wood was used in the foundations of Venice and in Amsterdam. It's also used in shipbuilding across the world, as its very resistant to water rot."
