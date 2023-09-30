Law allowing second jobs extended for Jersey
A law allowing people in Jersey to take on multiple jobs has been extended.
The 'Exemption to the Control of Housing and Work Law' will now run until 31 December 2024.
The Government of Jersey hope the measure will help businesses secure extra staff, and make the "best use of workers already in the island."
A business can employ as many registered and licensed workers as needed.
The condition is that the staff have to be employed using a registered or licensed permission with another employer, and have no relevant restrictions on their immigration visa conditions.
'Confidence to plan'
Deputy Lucy Stephenson, Assistant Chief Minister, signed the legislation.
She said: "This exemption helps to bring together businesses seeking additional staff and workers looking for an extra income and reflects our commitment to be adaptable and help provide the framework that allows for maximising our Island workforce and support our local businesses."
