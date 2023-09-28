Free dental care for Jersey's fishing community
A charity offering free dental treatment to the fishing community is visiting Jersey for the first time.
The service is run by SeaFIT, a joint initiative by the Fishermen's Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society.
The Dentaid vehicle will be based on the quayside offering free treatments such as x-rays, cancer screenings, or fillings.
It will open to the fishing community including family and retirees from 10:00-16:00 BST on Thursday and Friday.
It is the first time the project is visiting Jersey and it has set aside about £5,000 to pay for staff, equipment, and transport to the island.
'Quite horrifying'
The event is a pop along style, so no appointments are needed. The format is believed to be better suited to the fishing community.
Hayley Hamlett, mission area officer at The Fishermen's Mission, said some members of the community "take dental problems into their own hands".
"When they're at sea they can't always get proper care. It can be quite horrifying, if you ask me."
She said: "Fishermen can't lose the chance to make money so planning ahead to book appointments is just not an option."
The van has been financed by donations raised through The Fishermen's Mission, and the Seafarers Hospital Society.
