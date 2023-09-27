Law changes aim to make Jersey's coastal waters safer
- Published
New laws designed to make Jersey's inshore territorial waters safer have taken a step forward.
The proposals would create new offences where a person has caused death or serious injury while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or through careless operation of a vessel.
The definition of a vessel would be broadened to include water scooters and speedboats.
The move follows support in a public consultation held earlier this year.
The Minister for Economic Development, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: "I'd like to thank all respondents for taking the time to provide their feedback on the proposed changed.
"I'm pleased that overall there is clear support for changes which will help keep Jersey's waters safe by ensuring that all seafarers are more aware of their responsibilities."
A total of 14 responses were received to the consultation.
Ministers hope to lodge the draft amendments in the States Assembly by the end of the 2023.
