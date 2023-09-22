Demolition of Jersey flats damaged by explosion approved
Three blocks of flats at the site of an explosion in St Helier, Jersey, will be demolished.
The explosion levelled a block of flats at the Haut du Mont in December and led to the deaths of 10 people.
The government said the move was made with the full support of bereaved families and displaced residents.
The order will see the removal of Blocks G, I and J containing flats 22-26 and 33-36 which were closest to the site of the incident.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Environment Minister, said the Special Development Order would "permit the demolition of the most severely damaged properties".
"Demolition may not necessarily commence immediately, but following guidance issued to the developer and once everything is in order to commence the works."
The government said the buildings have severely degraded due to water penetration and it had already begun to strip tiles on the roof due to safety considerations.
The Political Oversight Group has previously recommended that the redevelopment of the site in the future should include a permanent memorial to those who died.
A decision on the form of the memorial will be taken in conjunction with the bereaved families, displaced residents and the wider community.
