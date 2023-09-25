New ferry service for islands begins in October
- Published
A roll-on roll-off ferry service for the Channel Islands will start earlier than planned.
The MV Condor Islander underwent a refurbishment and was originally set to sail from 1 November.
Passenger sailings from Portsmouth to Guernsey and Jersey will now start on Sunday 15 October instead.
The interior renovation of the ferry includes the ship's passenger lounges, overnight cabins, restaurant and retail outlet.
It will offer an overnight crossing six days a week for the first time.
The ferry was purchased using nearly £30m of public money.
'Full steam ahead'
Condor's CEO John Napton said last month's berthing trials in the islands and Portsmouth had been successful.
"After running successful berthing trials in the islands and Portsmouth last month, it has been full steam ahead to complete the interior refurbishment in the UK and I am confident we can introduce the vessel earlier than planned," he added.
"We are pleased with the progress made so we can begin before the October half-term holiday, traditionally a very busy travel period to and from the islands.
'Our winter schedule, which runs through to the end of March, will offer increased connectivity, capacity and resilience compared with last year."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.