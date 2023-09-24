Jersey's Long-Term Care Scheme improvements unveiled
- Published
Updates designed to improve Jersey's Long-Term Care (LTC) Scheme communications have been completed.
New information packs and enhanced web pages have been developed.
The changes have come in response to feedback from carers and people who currently participate in the LTC scheme.
The Government of Jersey said the updates had been a priority in its 2023 delivery plan.
Deputy Elaine Millar, social security minister, said: "I am pleased we have delivered this important work to support islanders looking for information about the Long-Term Care Scheme.
"I received direct feedback from many people about the communications material being difficult to understand. My aim has been to remove the complexity and make information on the scheme more straightforward to navigate."
