Jersey joins hidden disabilities scheme
- Published
A scheme which aims to raise awareness for people with hidden disabilities is being supported in Jersey.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative offers a sunflower lanyard to anyone who wants to indicate that they may need extra support or help.
The Jersey government's Disability and Inclusion team is supporting the scheme with an event on 23 September offering islanders more information.
Local businesses are also being offered hidden disabilities training.
Assistant Minister for Social Security Deputy Malcolm Ferey said: "It is important that we continue to raise awareness of the types of disabilities that people are living with.
"The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative is raising visibility on what these disabilities are and provides an opportunity to talk about them openly and honestly."
The scheme's CEO Paul White said: "We are delighted that Jersey has become a sunflower-friendly island.
"The benefit to people with non-visible disabilities is greatly enhanced by the collaborative approach the Jersey government has employed."
