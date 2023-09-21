Jersey tree protection law revised after consultation
A new law to provide "greater protection" for trees in Jersey will come into force in October if approved by the States.
Legislation will require workers to notify authorities of certain activity that may require planning permission.
The legislation went under "significant revisions" after those in the industry called original plans "too strict".
The government extended its consultation period to allow islanders to give their opinions.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf, minister for the environment, said it had listened to the concerns of those in the industry.
He said: "I'd like to reassure all of those who were particularly concerned about the legislation during the consultation period, that it has since been revised.
"For example, the threshold for work on trees that is exempt has increased from 8cm (3.1in) under the previous proposed policy to 25cm (9.8in) under the new policy."
Revisions to the original proposition include allowing more routine work to happen on trees without the need for planning permission or notification.
Work to domestic and commercial fruit trees will be allowed, and the size of trees which will not be classed as development will include those that are 25cm or less in diameter at 1.5m (4ft 9in) above ground.
Routine management will allow tree surgeons to work without notifying the government of routine work, with work including crown thinning of no more than 30%, and the cutting, trimming and shaping of hedgerows.
Exemptions to the law include cutting diseased trees, those that pose a danger to the public or those that are damaging buildings.
Dead branches can still be removed and works on trees that are specifically required under other laws will also be exempt.
The government said it had created an online notification system to simplify the application process.
