Plans for a new water feature in St Helier
Plans for a new water feature in St Helier have been put forward.
The Constable of St Helier has submitted plans for a fountain and seating area at Charing Cross.
If the plans are approved the water feature will take the place of the existing raised granite flowerbeds adjacent to La Croix de la Reine.
The designs said it would "draw people in" and would become "a great meeting point". A decision over the plans will be made at a later date.
