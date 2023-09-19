Staff workloads 'unmanageable' for many Channel Islanders
- Published
More than a third of workers in the Channel Islands often find their workloads unmanageable, according to a survey by a global accountancy firm.
The research by PriceWaterhouseCooper Channel Islands found the number of employees feeling strained at work was 14% higher than workers elsewhere.
However, the survey also found that staff were less likely to leave their current job in the next 12 months.
More than 500 workers from the Channel Islands took part in the survey.
Those figures were then compared with the result of the wider PwC network's global survey which was published mid-summer.
Other significant findings from the Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2023 include the following:
- Channel Islands' workers are largely unaware of the expected impacts artificial intelligence [AI] will have on their careers over the next five years
- Personal values appear aligned with organisational values locally
- More than half of Channel Islands' employees believe their employer has a responsibility to take action to address climate change
Leyla Yildirim, from PwC Channel Islands, said workers appeared "to be committing to their current employers for the foreseeable future".
She said: "Whilst that's welcome news for local businesses, we also find that employees are bearing the brunt of ongoing skills shortages, having to take on extra responsibilities beyond their job description and seeing their workloads increase.
"The need to have a compelling employee value proposition to keep hold of good staff and invest in their wellbeing to grow our economy has never been more important."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.