Jersey Airport new hanger plan unveiled
- Published
Plans for a new hangar to be built at Jersey Airport have been unveiled.
A planning application was submitted on Wednesday by Gama Aviation, which won the tender for the work with Ports of Jersey.
The plans, which have yet to be set a date for a decision, include demolishing the current "existing structures".
If the proposals are approved the hangar would be built on the site of a former cargo centre.
The application's notes said there were plans to "construct a new hangar with associated fixed base operation building and various landscape improvements".
It is expected that the 60,000 sq ft (5,574 sq m) building would take up to two years to complete.
Matt Thomas, chief executive officer of Ports of Jersey, previously said the authority was "keen to develop opportunities to increase the island's visibility, attract inward investment and support local job growth".
