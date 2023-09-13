Jersey missing man: Public asked to check gardens for Richard Romeril
Police are urging people in Jersey to search their gardens, fields, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of missing man Richard Romeril.
The 48-year-old left his home in St John at 08:30 BST on Friday and was subsequently seen on CCTV in town.
Police said several witness sightings placed Mr Romeril in the south-west of the island.
They said although this was the area he was most likely to be in, he could have travelled further afield.
Police said while he was in town on Friday, Mr Romeril had bought camping equipment, including a green tent, a black and blue sleeping bag, a grey Eurohike rucksack and a blue foam sleeping mat.
He was then seen again on CCTV at B&Q, buying an orange bucket and a grey tarpaulin.
Mr Romeril's car, a black Kia Sportage, was discovered at about 14:00 BST on Friday, parked at Noirmont Point.
Jersey Police said: "Police would ask anyone in the areas of Ouaisne, Noirmont and Portelet, with private CCTV, doorbell cameras, dashcam footage or any 'Honesty Box' veg stalls with CCTV to check and see if they have any footage at all that might have captured Richard.
"Yesterday, officers distributed flyers to premises in those areas.
"Richard is 5ft 3in, stocky build with short receding dark hair and moustache, he was last seen wearing a brown/orange T-shirt, light brown shoes, dark socks and blue denim jeans."
