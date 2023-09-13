Jersey brawl: Three arrested and two injured
Three men were arrested at the scene of a fight in Jersey, police said.
Two of the men were arrested for grave and criminal assault and the other man was arrested for breach of the peace by fighting.
The altercation happened on Burrard Street between 23:55 BST on Sunday and 00:05 on Monday.
Two of the men sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
Jersey Police is now appealing for information.
One of the men was wearing a light blue t-shirt and black cargo-style shorts. He had short cropped blonde hair, was of medium build and about 6ft (1.82m) in height.
Another was wearing a grey t-shirt - which was ripped off in the fight - and dark blue cargo-style shorts. He had short black hair, was of a "larger build" and was about 5ft 10in (1.77m) tall.
Police said the third man was wearing a light brown T-shirt - also ripped in the fight - and cream-coloured shorts. He had short black hair, was of a muscular build and was about 6ft tall.
