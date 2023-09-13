F1 legend Nigel Mansell selling off memorabilia
Former Formula One championship-winning driver Nigel Mansell is auctioning more than 300 items previously housed in his Jersey museum.
The online auction is made up of a whole range of "hugely personal" items relating to his racing career.
It includes 32 racing helmets, 78 baseball caps, 50 race suits and more than 200 trophies and awards.
His "final F1 win helmet" could fetch up to £50,000, and bids for his number plate "5 NM" could reach £60,000.
A bespoke 2020 BMW R18 "II Leone Edition" motorbike could make between £20,000 and £40,000.
More unusual items include opened and unopened magnums of champagne presented at Mr Mansell's racing wins, as well as a commemorative Japanese crystal dagger.
Now a Jersey resident, Nigel Mansell was born in Worcestershire and grew up in Birmingham.
Speaking about the auction, the retired champion said: "The collection is hugely personal to me.
"It is, in short, the material manifestation of the most significant moments of my career and it represents everything that I worked for from my teenage years through to the end of my racing career."
Mansell closed his museum in St Helier in 2019 to clear space for other business ventures.
All items are being sold online by Sotheby's, with the auction running between 4-11 October.
