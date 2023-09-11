Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust CEO resigns
The CEO of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust Dr Lesley Dickie has resigned from her position.
In a statement the trust said Dr Dickie joined in 2016, at a "pivotal moment in the history of Durrell".
Staff thanked Dr Dickie for her leadership under which the trust's income increased by 77%, from £6.9m to £12.2m in 2022.
Rebecca Brewer, Director of Finance and Commercial at the trust, is due to be installed as interim CEO in November.
The trust said that Dr Dickie would remain in post until then.
Dr Dickie had been "key" to the launch of the trust's 'Rewild our World' strategy in 2017, a spokesperson for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust said.
"Since then the trust has been transformed while remaining true to our founder's mission of saving species from extinction," they added.
In 2020, following the Wakashio oil spill in Mauritius, Dr Dickie brought three species of rare reptiles that were facing extinction to Jersey Zoo.
The trust said today it spends more money on conservation, and employs more people, than at any other time in its history.
