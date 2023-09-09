Jersey's running reverend completes 12-day challenge
- Published
A vicar in Jersey has completed a challenge to run 12km (7.4 miles) every day for 12 days.
Reverend Mark Barrett, the vicar of St Andrew's Church, was joined by different runners on each stage.
He raised money for disability charity Healing Waves and to help St Andrew's Church become more accessible for those with disabilities.
He told BBC Radio Jersey he was planning to celebrate with a "cold beer".
After completing the final run he said: "It feels amazing, it feels great - every night has had something different.
"Whether I have been running on the north coast with super scary hills like Bouley Bay, where you get all the great views, or right out to St Clements.
"We have had different runners out every night."
Some people with disabilities took part in the runs, and for the final stage on Friday evening he was joined by 14 people.
Mr Barrett said: "You get all the endorphins of running and it gets us off the couch. The buzz is running with people and not just running on your own, having conversations and empathising.
"For us is it so easy to just get up and run but for some people it is so hard just getting out of bed in the morning and that has been such an inspiration to run with these guys."
He is now planning to hold another set of runs during the winter to help people "appreciate the beautiful island that we have".
