Route confirmed for Channel Islands Pride parade
Channel Islands Pride has confirmed the route for this year's parade through St Helier.
The event will take place on Saturday from 13:00 BST.
Organisers say everyone is welcome to take part in the parade, and those who want to do so will need to gather in Royal Square from 12:00.
It is the first Pride Parade in Jersey since 2019, after last year's was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
'Visible, without fear'
Organisers say the parade leaves Royal Square at 13:00 and will head to the Pride Village at People's Park. Along the way a 50m (164ft) rainbow flag will be unfurled and carried along the journey.
Christian May, director of Channel Islands Pride, said: "The parade gets to the heart of why we celebrate.
"It's an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to be visible, without fear, and a reminder that the first Pride was born from protest, as a march for freedom and equality."
Full details of the parade can be found at the Channel Islands Pride website.
