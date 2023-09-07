Work on Jersey Opera House starts early
Work to refurbish Jersey's Opera House has started a month earlier than planned.
Jersey States has appointed Ashbe Construction, a local contractor, to prepare the Grade II listed building for the full refurbishment.
In May, the States said work to restore the site would begin in October, but it has started in September.
Over the next 10 weeks the building will be prepared for a full refurbishment.
The government said it was on target to be completed by the end of 2024, and £11.5m had been allocated to restore the building.
'Modern facility'
The venue closed in March 2020 and was due to reopen in the summer of 2022, but plans were delayed due to the complexity of renovation work, bosses said.
By November, the States said the contractor would have completed preparations, which would determine what construction was required during the next phase.
Plans for the site include improved accessibility and fire safety, a redecorated auditorium, and an improved dance studio, ticket office and lighting.
Deputy Kirsten Morel, said she was "relieved" to see the building "being transformed into a modern facility, which will serve the island and our arts community".
The minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture added: "As is often the case with historic buildings, we do not know what Ashbe will uncover through their enabling works - and I wouldn't be surprised if they discovered issues which may require additional time or resource to resolve, but we will be working with Ashbe and the Opera House Board to keep our community updated on the progress of the work."
