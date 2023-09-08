Jersey students urged to get meningitis jab
- Published
Students from Jersey heading off to university are being urged to check they are up to date with their meningitis vaccine before they leave.
The vaccine is routinely offered to teenagers in year nine at school but those who missed out will be able to attend a catch-up clinic.
Islanders up to the age of 25 and those who are not yet of university age but also missed out are also eligible.
The clinic will be at Jersey Hospital on Wednesday from 17:30 to 19:30 BST.
Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "It is important that those attending university get this vaccine before they jet off as the risk of contracting meningitis rises when mixing with new people."
Meningitis is an infection of the lining of the brain and can be associated with septicaemia.
It can be life-threatening unless diagnosed and treated early.
