No RAAC found in Jersey and Guernsey buildings
- Published
There is no evidence of unsafe concrete in buildings in Jersey and Guernsey, according to official investigations.
Safety fears over the use of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) have forced the closure, or partial closure of many schools and public buildings in England.
However the governments of both Jersey and Guernsey believe their buildings are free of the material.
A spokesperson for the States of Guernsey said checks were continuing.
"We have not identified RAAC in any States buildings so far, however we are continuing to carry out further checks across our estate."
RAAC is a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s.
It is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, is quicker to produce and easier to install, but it is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years.
