Jersey man sets off on round-the-world yacht race
- Published
A man from Jersey has set off on an 11-month challenge to sail around the world.
The Clipper Race crosses six oceans, with stops in Uruguay, South Africa, Australia and China.
Retired gas engineer, Bob Staddon, and his team set off from Portsmouth on Sunday after four weeks of training.
Competitors are due to complete the 40,000 nautical miles (74,000km) race in July 2024.
Mr Staddon - who will turn 70 during the race - said he is fulfilling a life-long ambition by being on board.
He said: "I've always wanted to do something really exciting.
"I said to my doctor, I want to be lying on my death-bed knowing I've done it, I've really done it."
The race is an endurance test for 11 teams who will attempt the circumnavigation.
Each yacht allows up to 22 paying amateurs on board.
"The people on this boat are truly amazing," said Mr Staddon.
"They come from all over the world - generally senior people - but we've all got a single aim - we want to win."
The first leg sees all boats sail from Portsmouth to Puerto Sherry in Spain.
The Clipper 2023-24 Race team will also mark its first ever visit to Washington DC, in June 2024, completing the seventh leg of the circumnavigation.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.