Channel Islands rising tide warning after rescues
Rescuers in the Channel Islands are warning about the dangers of the rising tide after two separate incidents over the weekend.
Lifeboat crews in Jersey and Guernsey were both called to rescues on Friday evening.
In Guernsey, they were called to rescue a 16-year-old boy cut-off by the tide at La Capelle islet.
In Jersey, a dog walker scrambled on to rocks, after getting caught out on the south-east coast, near La Rocque.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said people should always tell someone where they are going and carry a mobile phone.
Guernsey Coastguard said anyone exploring the island's coastline should always check the tides before going out.
