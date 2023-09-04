Teachers' union plans three days of strikes in Jersey
A teachers' union in Jersey is planning three days of strikes in a pay dispute.
The NASUWT said its members were due to walk out on Tuesday 12 September, Wednesday 18 October and Thursday 19 October.
It said the action was "following the failure of the government of Jersey to keep its promise of a backdated pay award for of 7.9%".
The government, which previously approved a 7.9% increase, has been contacted for comment.
'Completely avoidable'
The NASUWT said it balloted its members earlier this year following the failure of the government to address years of "real-terms pay erosion that teachers have suffered since 2008, or to address spiralling workloads".
It said the threat of industrial action had led to the backdated pay award being promised - and the union said it withdrew its plans for industrial action as a gesture of goodwill - but added "that promise has now been broken".
NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "This strike action was completely avoidable had the government upheld the agreement that was reached with the NASUWT.
"As such, the government is entirely responsible for the action that has been announced.
"Industrial action will continue unless and until the States Employment Board delivers a better deal for teachers on pay and working conditions."
Strike action in July, involving the NEU, NASUWT and NAHT unions, closed 30 out of Jersey's 33 schools.
