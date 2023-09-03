Eligibility criteria changes for Jersey's social rented homes
- Published
More people in Jersey can access social rented homes on the island following changes to eligibility criteria.
The Affordable Housing Gateway is the waiting list for those registered for affordable rented housing.
The changes, which came into force on Friday, include a larger scope of ages and income thresholds able to apply.
Deputy David Warr, the States' minister for housing and communities, said he is "committed to better supporting those who are struggling".
Islanders aged over 35 without children can now apply for social housing under the new rules, where previously it had been 40 years or older.
Eligibility to access social housing continues to be at age 18 for households with children.
Income thresholds have also increased - those who qualify for two, three and four-bedroom homes can now benefit from limits which range from £61,956 per year up to £92,079 per year.
Support is also being offered to islanders in separated families, with a second household now eligible to apply for a home with one additional bedroom.
Previously only the first household had been eligible to access additional bedrooms for children.
Grandparents who provide care for their grandchildren with additional needs are also now able to request a transfer to a two-bedroom home.
Deputy Warr said: "There are many Islanders who don't have the advantage of family money, family property or the 'bank of mum and dad' and it's a priority for me to ensure that they are not left behind and have a bright future living here in Jersey."
Previous changes to the thresholds were made in January this year, and the income threshold was increased for single people, couples, and families with three or more children.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.