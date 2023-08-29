Woman waits two months on Jersey hospital ward for care placement
- Published
A woman was forced into a two-month overstay in hospital due to a lack of care places amid a staffing shortage, her son has said.
Margaret Mahrer, 90, fell foul of Jersey's ongoing "bed-blocking" problem, Paul Mahrer told the BBC.
There were currently 35 people fit to leave hospital but stuck on wards with nowhere to go, the government said.
It said it was looking to extend a licensing scheme to help care staff from abroad join the workforce.
Paul Mahrer has told of his mother's "frustrating" experience.
First admitted to hospital with pneumonia about 17 months ago, she was allowed home only to suffer a fall, he said.
After about a month back in hospital, she was ready for discharge again, he added.
But, with no care placement available, Ms Mahrer spent "an extra eight weeks" on a ward.
Eventually discharged to a hospice for three months - far longer than necessary, according to her son - she was finally moved to Clifton Care Home.
Mr Mahrer said: "It was difficult. The hospital was doing its very best to cater for the patients, and my mother was very well cared for, but she found it frustrating.
"She could understand the situation; she wanted to go home but then she was judged not able to live independently.
"We heard there were staff shortages everywhere.
"It was a very long period for her, but she managed to endure it with dignity."
He also said his mother "wasted away" during her time in hospital because of lack of exercise.
Anand Tewari, manager of Clifton Care Home, said Jersey's healthcare system was "on its knees" due to major staffing issues.
Mr Tewari said he currently had about 10 empty beds due to a lack of staff to care for residents.
Recruitment was delayed by red tape and many applicants came from abroad after a lengthy process to secure a work permit, he said.
He added: "I have more than half-a-dozen staff who have gone back to their native countries because they just couldn't afford to live here any more."
He said "sorting out staffing levels" across the healthcare system was key to resolving problems.
He added: "The healthcare system is on its knees, basically.
"If you look around you, you don't have enough staff right across the board."
He said leaders needed to solve the problem before it "collapses completely".
Malcolm Ferey, assistant minister for Health and Social Services, said care companies were private businesses but the government would support financially where it could.
"Whilst we're really keen to work with them and make the transition for the patient's journey smoother, ultimately there is only so much that we can do as far as the monetary side of things go," he added.
Mr Ferey said the government would extend the licensing scheme to allow more carers from other countries could join the workforce.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.