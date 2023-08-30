Over 50s bring experience to Jersey's lifeguards
Lifeguard teams in Jersey could benefit from a push to recruit older members.
A shortage of experienced lifeguards after the pandemic led to the recruitment of older lifeguards from the local surfing community.
The RNLI said this has resulted in an intake of individuals over the age of 50 keen to offer their life experience.
The new recruits will have had to pass the required fitness tests and hold lifeguarding qualifications in order to work for the life-saving charity.
Jake Elms, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor in Jersey, said: "We lost a lot of our experienced lifeguards after the pandemic so last year we actively recruited veteran surfers who had grown up on the beach and this led to an intake of older lifeguards.
"They help coach the less experienced lifeguards and bring a lot of life experience which can be useful for dealing with anti-social behaviour on the beach or in a trauma care situation."
Digby Ellis-Brecknell, 53, completed his training and joined as a RNLI lifeguard this summer.
"I think as an older lifeguard you certainly bring one thing and that's life experience," he said.
"In certain situations you can step back a little bit, take your time and think through a situation before rushing in."
At 54, his colleague Michael Charlton, who also became an RNLI lifeguard at St. Ouens beach this summer, agrees.
"We spend a lot of time down at the beaches so we know how it reacts and how it changes through the tides," he said.
"We are pretty fit for older guys as well so we can keep up with youngsters and give them a run for their money."
