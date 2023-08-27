Jersey Democracy Week: Island gears up for events
Jersey is gearing up for its fourth annual Democracy Week to inspire and inform islanders of all ages about they can get involved in local politics.
The week, which will run from 25 to 30 September, would include free tours of the States Chamber, organisers said.
There would also be pop-up stands in the town centre, an introduction to Jersey politics and a competition for primary schoolchildren, they added.
There would also be an art display in the Royal Square, they also said.
An Introduction to Jersey Politics evening event, providing a 30-minute introduction for anyone wishing to learn about how politics works in Jersey, is due to take place on 26 September at Jersey Library.
And a Politics Matters breakfast event, designed to "encourage conversations around improving political engagement and voter turnout" was place at the Royal Yacht hotel on 27 September, organisers said.
Molly Gladwin, education manager at the States Greffe, said: "Democracy Week 2023 really does have something for everyone.
"We hope that, through the range of events and activities we have in store, Jersey residents of all backgrounds, ages, and levels of political awareness will feel excited about getting stuck in and engaging with what Democracy Week has to offer.
"Our aim is to support everyone in feeling empowered and confident to make their voice heard and have their say in island politics, at all stages of the electoral cycle."
