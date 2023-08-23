Warning over busy A&E at Jersey hospital
Jersey General Hospital is "very busy" due to an unpredicted surge in emergency admissions and a backlog in patients waiting to leave.
The government has asked people to avoid going to the department unless it is a genuine medical emergency.
It said people should check with their pharmacies or GPs before attending.
There were 44 patients ready for discharge but with nowhere to go in the community, it said.
In a post to social media, the Government of Jersey said: "We'd like to kindly remind Islanders to only visit the Emergency Department if they are experiencing a genuine medical emergency.
"Care, support or advice can be provided by a Pharmacy, GP surgery or the out of hours GP service before visiting the emergency department."
