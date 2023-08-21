Jersey support worker jailed for raping woman in care
A Jersey support worker has been jailed for raping a woman in his care.
David William Moody was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after admitting multiple counts of rape and indecent assault against the vulnerable woman between July 2017 and March 2020.
The Royal Court heard that Moody, 59, joined the victim's care team before isolating and abusing her.
The court heard he left the team in 2018 but continued to abuse the woman.
During his time working as a support worker, Moody wrote notes saying they had watched DVDs whilst he was at work, which was found to be code for when he had raped her.
Moody attempted to gain further employment at another care agency, and tried to transfer the victim's care so he could remain as the team leader in her support package.
An adult safeguarding alert was raised in February 2020 after sexual messages were discovered - appropriate support was provided to the victim who then disclosed the abuse she had endured.
Moody was arrested in September 2022 and charged in March.
Det Con Jo Le Maistre said Moody "abused his position of trust with a vulnerable person for his own gratification".
She said: "He went against the basic principles that people who work in the care sector live by.
"He tried to evade detection and justice by silencing his victim with threats, but I am relieved she has now been given a voice."
Moody was placed on the sex offender's register for 10 years, and given an indefinite restraining order.
