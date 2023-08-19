Jersey: Island's biggest Asian hornet nest of 2023 found
- Published
The largest Asian hornet nest to be found in Jersey in 2023 has been destroyed.
Alastair Christie, Asian hornet co-ordinator for the Government of Jersey, said the nest was large for the time of year, measuring about 15 inches (40cm).
It was found in a derelict house in St Brelades and destroyed on 14 August.
Numbers of the invasive species in Jersey are growing, with 171 nests being found so far in 2023 compared to 100 at the same stage in 2022.
The insect poses no greater risk to human health than native wasps and hornets.
However, they prey on pollinating insects such as honey bees and can cause major damage to colonies.
Mr Christie said "quite a few pubs" were reporting the hornets as a problem for customers in August.
He said of the recent nest: "It's the biggest we've dealt with so far this year.
"It was in a derelict house, no wind, no rain, out of the cold - beautifully sheltered... A bit of a one-off"
